Police: ‘Fat Leonard’ from Navy bribery scandal escapes house arrest in San Diego

Leonard Glenn Francis removed his GPS monitoring ankle bracelet on Sunday.
Leonard Glenn Francis removed his GPS monitoring ankle bracelet on Sunday.(Source: Facebook/CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 5:42 AM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN DIEGO (AP) — The military contractor who pleaded guilty to orchestrating the “Fat Leonard” corruption scandal and was under house arrest in San Diego is now on the run after cutting off his GPS monitoring ankle bracelet over the weekend, federal authorities said.

Supervisory Deputy U.S. Marshal Omar Castillo said Leonard Glenn Francis removed the tracker Sunday, the San Diego Union-Tribune reported.

After police officers found Francis’ home empty, the San Diego Regional Fugitive Task Force and the Naval Criminal Investigative Service began a high-profile search, the newspaper reported.

Castillo said neighbors witnessed U-Haul moving trucks coming to and from Francis’ home in the days before his escape.

Francis was arrested in San Diego in 2013 and pleaded guilty in 2015 to offering $500,000 in bribes to Navy officers. In exchange, the officers passed him classified information and even went so far as redirecting military vessels to ports that were lucrative for his Singapore-based ship servicing company.

Prosecutors say Francis and his company overcharged the U.S. military by more than $35 million for its services.

Francis has been on house arrest since at least 2018 and under the supervision of a federal agency that monitors defendants who are out of custody until sentencing. He was set to be sentenced at the end of month.

Francis’ defense attorney, Devin Burstein, declined to comment to the Union-Tribune on Monday.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rochester
Crash in southeast Rochester causes backups, no injuries
A skydiving accident claimed the life of 21-year-old Tanya Pardazi, a TikTok star and...
TikTok star dies in skydiving accident
A crime scene investigation is seen on Chestnut Street in Memphis.
Police confirm body found at crime scene in South Memphis
Minnesota State Fair shooting
Minnesota State Fair sees increased law enforcement presence after shooting
Student loan forgiveness could be taxable in some states- September 05
Minnesotans react to student loan forgiveness being subject to state taxes

Latest News

Gray Television partnered with Poynter Institute's Mediawise project to empower people to...
Find Facts Fast course on spotting disinformation
Vladimir, 66, stands next to the wreckage of his house after being bombed by Russians in...
UN agency calls for safety zone around Ukraine nuclear plant
Honda Collier said she feared for her life, so she left her grandson at the CPS headquarters in...
She said she feared for her life, so she left her grandson at a Child Protective Services headquarters
Assistant Commissioner Rhonda Blackmore speaks next to images of Damien Sanderson and Myles...
Fears high as Canadian police search for stabbing suspect
FILE - Packaging for an electronic cigarette and menthol pods from Juul Labs is displayed on...
Juul to pay nearly $440M to settle states’ teen vaping probe