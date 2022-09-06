New school year gets underway for Rochester Public Schools

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Rochester Public Schools is kicking off a new year Tuesday although some students won’t report until Wednesday or Thursday.

Elementary students at both Gage and Riverside schools head back Tuesday. All other elementary students will begin their school year on Thursday. This allows teachers to meet with parents and students for 30-minute “Step Into Learning” assessment sessions on Tuesday and Wednesday.

As for the older students, sixth graders report Tuesday as part of a program called “Meet Me in the Middle” that gives them an extra day to adjust to their new middle school surroundings. Ninth graders also have their first day of high school Tuesday. All other middle and high school students will begin their new year Wednesday.

Some students will be settling into new buildings this week. Dakota Middle School is brand new and Bishop Elementary has been rebuilt.

We at KTTC hope all students and staff members have a great start to a new year.

