Man shoots, kills cousin in argument over bicycle, sheriff says

Authorities say a fatal shooting occurred between family members in Mississippi over a bicycle.
Authorities say a fatal shooting occurred between family members in Mississippi over a bicycle.(tillsonburg via canva)
By WLBT Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 5:56 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
YAZOO CO., Miss. (WLBT/Gray News) - Authorities say a man is dead after fighting with another family member over a bicycle.

The Yazoo County Sheriff’s Office reports Antonio Barton, 37, has been charged with murder after shooting and killing his cousin on Monday.

According to Yazoo Sheriff Jacob Sheriff, Barton and James Porter, 42, are distant cousins and got into an argument after they spotted each other on the road.

WLBT reports Porter stopped his vehicle and got Barton to stop his car. Porter then confronted Barton about a fight their sons had a couple of days prior.

Authorities said the boys got into their own fight after Porter’s son accused Barton’s son of stealing a bicycle.

On Monday, the sheriff’s office said things escalated quickly between the two dads when Porter slapped Barton, and Barton responded by shooting Porter dead.

“It was a family affair that got out of hand,” the sheriff said.

The Yazoo County Sheriff’s Office said Porter was arrested at his grandmother’s house after the reported shooting.

