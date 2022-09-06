Feathered resident stirs up conversation in Zumbrota

ZUMBROTA, Minn. (KTTC) – A Guinea Hen has taken up residence in the town of Zumbrota and it has become the talk of the town.

Residents have become very interested in this guinea hen and after several failed attempts to catch the hen, residents are happy to have it stick around.

They say that the guinea hen has been around town for about a month and they really enjoy keep up with it on social media and in person as it wonders through downtown.

“We see this hen running back and forth in the road,” Zumbrota Ford Salesman Luke Bundgaard said. “You see it once or twice a day. It’s gray and it’s got black little dots definitely not something from the wild, definitely something from a farm that escaped.”

Residents say a guinea hen showed up in town about a month ago, presumed to have fallen off a passing truck.

The local police department has made several attempts to catch the hen, but so far no luck.

“They’re pretty hard to catch,” Zumbrota resident David Sibley said. “There’s people up here trying to catch it, but I don’t think they’re going to get it caught.”

Sibley started to feed it shortly after it arrived and says it’s most active in the morning, taking a daily walk around town.

“It gets around but it’s never gone more than a hour or two, comes back every time,” Sibley said. “Then usually an hour or so before dark it starts hanging around real close. I throw it a little feed, it roosts in the tree and that’s about all there is.”

Many residents say they really like having the hen around but get concerned when it crosses the street. Sibley says it’s tougher than we think.

“It’s biggest thing would be if it would happen to get hit by a car,” Sibley said. “There was a cat out here the other night that tried to catch it but that didn’t work. The cat went running with it’s tail between it’s legs.”

The hen typically walks up by the old movie theater, crosses the street to the Zumbrota Ford Value Lot, can be found wandering the sidewalks of main street, and has gone as far as the grain elevator which is four block away from where Sibley lives.

“I think it’s great,” Bundgaard said. “We’re a tiny, small town and if he’s got a little route and everybody kind of knows and talks about him, it’s like a fun little mascot for Zumbrota.”

Some of the residents have named the hen, call it Ginny the Guinea or Lou, short for allusive.

