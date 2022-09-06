Cirque Italia coming to Rochester this week

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Cirque Italia will be in Rochester September 8-11, 2022.

According to Cirque Italia, the show includes performers showcasing their innovative human talents, a water stage and a light show atmosphere.

Cirque Italia (Roman Smolkin | Cirque Italia)

Cirque Italia contributes to the modernization of the performing arts and the circus industry by abiding by a strict animal-free policy.

The show will be held at the Apache Mall in the parking lot. There will be a white and blue big top tent.

The schedule is as follows:

Thursday, Sept. 8 - 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 9 - 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 10 - 1:30 p.m., 4:30 p.m., 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 11 - 1:30 p.m., 4:30 p.m.

Tickets can be purchased through the Cirque Italia website or by calling 941-704-8572.

