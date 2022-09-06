Cirque Italia coming to Rochester this week
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 2:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Cirque Italia will be in Rochester September 8-11, 2022.
According to Cirque Italia, the show includes performers showcasing their innovative human talents, a water stage and a light show atmosphere.
Cirque Italia contributes to the modernization of the performing arts and the circus industry by abiding by a strict animal-free policy.
The show will be held at the Apache Mall in the parking lot. There will be a white and blue big top tent.
The schedule is as follows:
- Thursday, Sept. 8 - 7:30 p.m.
- Friday, Sept. 9 - 7:30 p.m.
- Saturday, Sept. 10 - 1:30 p.m., 4:30 p.m., 7:30 p.m.
- Sunday, Sept. 11 - 1:30 p.m., 4:30 p.m.
Tickets can be purchased through the Cirque Italia website or by calling 941-704-8572.
