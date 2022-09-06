Businesses say 2022 summer season busier than normal

By Noah Caplan
Published: Sep. 5, 2022 at 10:49 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – With people taking to their favorite hobbies once again, the head golf pro at Soldiers Field says good course conditions made for solid pace of play.

“I’ve been very satisfied with the way things turned out this season,” said WW “Watty” Watson. “I believe our numbers are up just a little bit. We’ve had perfect growing weather.”

Just next door, this summer was a first for Townies Grill’d Philly, and also owner Cody Livingood’s first time running a restaurant.

“Every single day, nothing ever goes the way you think it’s going to, but you got to roll with the punches,”Livingood said.

He says the restaurant’s debut has been steady, in spite of the challenges.

“I knew this was something that Rochester wanted, but people are seeking us out, and people are pretty happy that we’re here,” Livingood said.

