Summer warmth returns for the next few days

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The holiday weekend so far has been nothing short of spectacular, so why not continue that amazing weather trend for our Labor Day? Aside from some extra clouds in the area at times today, we’ll enjoy yet another bright and mild day with seasonable high temperatures in the mid-70s. Winds will remain light, coming in from the southeast.

We'll have sunshine and clouds with light winds and high temps will be in the 70s today. (KTTC)

We’ll have scattered clouds in the area tonight with low temperatures in the upper 50s and light winds.

Warmer air will continue to build northward into the region through the middle part of the week. Expect mostly sunny skies on Tuesday with high temperatures in the upper 70s and a light southeast breeze.

Humidity will drop as will temps when we reach the weekend. (KTTC)

Wednesday and Thursday will be a little sunnier, a little warmer, and a little more humid as south winds pick up just a bit to draw in some summer-like warmth. High temperatures will be in the low 80s with a south breeze that will reach 15 to 20 miles per hour at times.

We’ll start Friday with sunshine but clouds may thicken a bit heading into the afternoon and evening with a few spotty rain showers possible in the evening hours. High temperatures will be in the upper 70s with a gusty south breeze.

A few light showers will be possible early Saturday with more and more sunshine expected for the remainder of the day. High temperatures will be around 70 degrees with a cool north breeze.

We'll have high temps near 80 during the work week with a cool down in store for the weekend. A few thunderstorms will be possible Saturday. (KTTC)

Sunday is looking fall-like and generally fantastic with sunny skies throughout the day under high pressure and afternoon temperatures will be in the low 70s.

We'll have summer-like warmth this week with a cool down for the weekend. (KTTC)

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.