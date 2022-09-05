Summer-like temperatures this week

Upper 70s & Lower 80s
By Nick Jansen
Published: Sep. 5, 2022 at 5:36 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – SE Minnesota and NE Iowa will have a nice warming trend through this week. High temperatures will warm into the upper 70s and lower 80s through Friday.

Summer-like this week
Summer-like this week(KTTC)

High temperatures this week will be around 5-8 degrees above average across the area. Thursday looks to be the warmest day of the week with highs warming into the middle 80s.

Tuesday's forecast
Tuesday's forecast(KTTC)

Clouds will stick around in the morning with partly cloudy skies into the early afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 70s with some areas reaching the lower 80s. Winds will be out of the south around 5-10 mph.

7-day forecast
7-day forecast(KTTC)

A nice dry weather stretch is likely for most of the week until the weekend. Isolated showers will be possible from late Friday into Saturday. Rainfall amounts look minimal at this time. High temperatures will drop this weekend with temperatures staying in the upper 60s on both Saturday and Sunday. Overnight lows could fall into the upper 40s for the first time this season over the weekend.

Nick

