SEIU Healthcare Minnesota & Iowa to host annual Labor Day picnic in Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – SEIU Healthcare Minnesota & Iowa will host their annual Labor Day picnic on Monday.

The union will hold the picnic at Essex Park from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Union members, families, community members and politicians are expected to come together for food, games and time together.

Union leaders will also be available to speak about the current work happening for unions and workers across the country.

Minnesota’s healthcare union brings together over 40,000 workers in hospitals, nursing homes, home care and more in Rochester and across the state.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.