SEIU Healthcare Minnesota & Iowa to host annual Labor Day picnic in Rochester

Union workers, family, and community members enjoy a picnic
Union workers, family, and community members enjoy a picnic(KTTC)
By Ashley Walker
Published: Sep. 5, 2022 at 8:00 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – SEIU Healthcare Minnesota & Iowa will host their annual Labor Day picnic on Monday.

The union will hold the picnic at Essex Park from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Union members, families, community members and politicians are expected to come together for food, games and time together.

Union leaders will also be available to speak about the current work happening for unions and workers across the country.

Minnesota’s healthcare union brings together over 40,000 workers in hospitals, nursing homes, home care and more in Rochester and across the state.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rochester
Crash in southeast Rochester causes backups, no injuries
A skydiving accident claimed the life of 21-year-old Tanya Pardazi, a TikTok star and...
TikTok star dies in skydiving accident
Minnesota State Fair shooting
Minnesota State Fair sees increased law enforcement presence after shooting
Police: Man charged with attempted murder after shooting woman with arrow
Bed Bath and Beyond CFO Gustavo Arnal has died, the company confirmed Sunday.
Bed Bath & Beyond chief financial officer Gustavo Arnal dies

Latest News

One man injured after shooting in Mason City
Byron
Oxbow Park hosts butterfly tagging event ahead of migration season
Rochester
Crash in southeast Rochester causes backups, no injuries
Minnesota State Fair shooting
Minnesota State Fair sees increased law enforcement presence after shooting