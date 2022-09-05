Oxbow Park hosts butterfly tagging event ahead of migration season

BYRON, Minn. (KTTC) – On Sunday, Oxbow Park found a fun way to help track monarch butterflies before they begin to migrate south for the winter. Several families came to the park Sunday morning for a butterfly tagging event.

Tagging is a method of marking monarch butterflies by putting a sticker on their wing. Naturalists at Oxbow Park said this does not harm the butterfly. The sticker will help researchers determine where the butterflies began flying from.

“Well, unfortunately, the monarch butterfly is on the endangered list,” said Jade Ryks, a naturalist at Oxbow Park. “So, this will help scientists find out the bigger regions they’re coming from, where they’re going to and from, and help them determine what we can do better in those specific areas to help their populations.”

The group managed to catch and tag two monarch butterflies.

