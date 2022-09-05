Oxbow Park hosts butterfly tagging event ahead of migration season

Byron
Byron(KTTC)
By Noah Caplan
Published: Sep. 4, 2022 at 9:40 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BYRON, Minn. (KTTC) – On Sunday, Oxbow Park found a fun way to help track monarch butterflies before they begin to migrate south for the winter. Several families came to the park Sunday morning for a butterfly tagging event.

Tagging is a method of marking monarch butterflies by putting a sticker on their wing. Naturalists at Oxbow Park said this does not harm the butterfly. The sticker will help researchers determine where the butterflies began flying from.

“Well, unfortunately, the monarch butterfly is on the endangered list,” said Jade Ryks, a naturalist at Oxbow Park. “So, this will help scientists find out the bigger regions they’re coming from, where they’re going to and from, and help them determine what we can do better in those specific areas to help their populations.”

The group managed to catch and tag two monarch butterflies.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Restaurant closing
Eastwood Bar and Grill to close for good
Police: Man charged with attempted murder after shooting woman with arrow
Sports Extra 3-11 Segment 1
Sports Extra 9-2
A skydiving accident claimed the life of 21-year-old Tanya Pardazi, a TikTok star and...
TikTok star dies in skydiving accident
Lane Closure
Hwy 14 paving work to begin next week

Latest News

One man injured after shooting in Mason City
Rochester
Crash in southeast Rochester causes backups, no injuries
Minnesota State Fair shooting
Minnesota State Fair sees increased law enforcement presence after shooting
Police: Man charged with attempted murder after shooting woman with arrow