Melting of ‘Doomsday Glacier’ could raise sea levels by several feet, study says

Scientists said the 'Doomsday glacier,' which could raise sea levels by several feet, is...
Scientists said the 'Doomsday glacier,' which could raise sea levels by several feet, is holding on 'by its fingernails.'(NASA)
By CNN
Published: Sep. 5, 2022 at 12:02 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Scientists said concern over Antarctica’s Thwaites Glacier is amplifying.

The Thwaites Glacier is one of the widest on Earth, and it is larger than the state of Florida.

It’s nicknamed “Doomsday Glacier” because it continues to melt underwater as the planet warms, and it has a high risk of collapse.

If that happens, it could raise the global sea level by several feet, which could lead to widespread destruction of the coastlines.

In a study published Monday in the journal Nature Geoscience, scientists mapped the glacier’s historical retreat, hoping to predict what it might do in the future.

They found that at some point in the past two centuries, the base of the glacier retreated at twice the rate that scientists have observed in the past decade or so.

Scientists said swift disintegration suggests the Thwaites Glacier has the capability to undergo a retreat at a much faster pace than they had thought.

They believe a seabed ridge is what has been helping to recently keep it in check.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rochester
Crash in southeast Rochester causes backups, no injuries
A skydiving accident claimed the life of 21-year-old Tanya Pardazi, a TikTok star and...
TikTok star dies in skydiving accident
Minnesota State Fair shooting
Minnesota State Fair sees increased law enforcement presence after shooting
Police: Man charged with attempted murder after shooting woman with arrow
Bed Bath and Beyond CFO Gustavo Arnal has died, the company confirmed Sunday.
Bed Bath & Beyond chief financial officer Gustavo Arnal dies

Latest News

Assistant Commissioner Rhonda Blackmore speaks next to images of Damien Sanderson and Myles...
Canadian police: 1 suspect in stabbings has been found dead
Bittings Avenue is seen partially underwater as many homes along the road were affected Sunday,...
Flood threat continues in Georgia, other states
USDish.com is offering to pay a lucky horror movie fan to watch 13 Stephen King films before...
This company will pay you to watch 13 Stephen King movies by Halloween
A Fulton County deputy was stabbed multiple times Monday morning by a detainee.
Deputy attacked, stabbed in neck by detainee at Atlanta jail, sheriff says
Dogs show off in Rochester skills competition
Dogs show off in Rochester skills competition