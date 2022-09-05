Healthcare union members celebrate at Labor Day picnic

By Megan Zemple
Published: Sep. 5, 2022 at 5:14 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – SEIU Healthcare Minnesota & Iowa, Minnesota’s healthcare union, celebrated at a Labor Day picnic at Essex Park in Rochester Monday.

SEIU brings together more than 40,000 workers in hospitals, nursing homes, home care and more in Rochester and across the state.

Union members, families, community members and politicians were in attendance, including Minnesota’s Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan.

“We celebrate Labor Day I think so often so people think oh yeah it’s a three day weekend but really, it is, people fought for this,” Flanagan said. “They fought for our 40 hour work week, making sure people can get paid time off, being able to get healthcare. Some of these things are things that we really take for granted. That really took a lot of effort from um union members across the state and country and we pause today and remember that we need to keep fighting.”

Congress made the first Monday in September a legal holiday to recognize peoples’ labors in 1894.

