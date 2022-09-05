Dogs show off in Rochester skills competition

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Dozens of dogs competed in a skills competition over the Labor Day weekend in at River West Park in Rochester.

The event was sponsored by Long Shot Dog Sports, a sports club that brings dog owners together to bond and participate in some friendly competition.

Long Shot Dog Sports helps owners teach their dogs the art of disc catching. All different kinds of dogs can participate.

“It’s just a bunch of fun people who get together to play with their dog,” dog owner Maddie Hadley said. “It’s all about you having fun with your dogs and your friends.”

The top dogs received ribbons and other prizes.

