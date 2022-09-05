Crash in southeast Rochester causes backups, no injuries

Rochester
Rochester(KTTC)
By Noah Caplan
Published: Sep. 4, 2022 at 9:33 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – No one is injured after a two car collision in southeast Rochester early Sunday evening. At about 5p.m., authorities responded to a crash at the intersection of 3rd Ave SE and 10th St. SE.

Both vehicles were towed, and were deemed a total loss.

Multiple neighbors said they heard the collision, and went to help potential victims before authorities could arrive.

“I didn’t really think anything of it, because a few nights ago, I heard the same noise but with tires screeching and there was nothing that happened, so I just thought it was maybe someone hitting the cone of the construction sign on the road up here,” said Rebecca Hohensee, who lives near where the accident took place.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.

