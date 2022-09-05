Crash in southeast Rochester causes backups, no injuries

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – No one is injured after a two car collision in southeast Rochester early Sunday evening. At about 5p.m., authorities responded to a crash at the intersection of 3rd Ave SE and 10th St. SE.

Both vehicles were towed, and were deemed a total loss.

Multiple neighbors said they heard the collision, and went to help potential victims before authorities could arrive.

“I didn’t really think anything of it, because a few nights ago, I heard the same noise but with tires screeching and there was nothing that happened, so I just thought it was maybe someone hitting the cone of the construction sign on the road up here,” said Rebecca Hohensee, who lives near where the accident took place.

