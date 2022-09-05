Common credit questions people search on Google

Questions about credit score and APR top the list
Rachel DePompa - Reporter
By Rachel DePompa
Published: Sep. 5, 2022 at 3:11 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

InvestigateTV - A study by financial comparison site Forbes Advisor analyzed thousands of credit-related search terms to see which is Googled the most. Here is the list in descending order:

“What is a good credit score?” According to the most widely known credit score model FICO, a score between 670 and 739 is generally considered good.

“What is APR?” APR or annual percentage rate is the amount you pay in interest each year on borrowed money.

“How to build credit?” There are many answers to this question. The Consumer Protection Financial Bureau has a great article to get you started.

“What is the highest credit score?” The perfect FICO score is generally considered to be 850, but anything over 800 is excellent.

You can receive a free credit report each year from AnnualCreditReport.com. Many banks and credit card companies provide your FICO score for free if you are a customer.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rochester
Crash in southeast Rochester causes backups, no injuries
A skydiving accident claimed the life of 21-year-old Tanya Pardazi, a TikTok star and...
TikTok star dies in skydiving accident
Minnesota State Fair shooting
Minnesota State Fair sees increased law enforcement presence after shooting
Police: Man charged with attempted murder after shooting woman with arrow
Bed Bath and Beyond CFO Gustavo Arnal has died, the company confirmed Sunday.
Bed Bath & Beyond chief financial officer Gustavo Arnal dies

Latest News

Assistant Commissioner Rhonda Blackmore speaks next to images of Damien Sanderson and Myles...
Canadian police: 1 suspect in stabbings has been found dead
Bittings Avenue is seen partially underwater as many homes along the road were affected Sunday,...
Flood threat continues in Georgia, other states
USDish.com is offering to pay a lucky horror movie fan to watch 13 Stephen King films before...
This company will pay you to watch 13 Stephen King movies by Halloween
A Fulton County deputy was stabbed multiple times Monday morning by a detainee.
Deputy attacked, stabbed in neck by detainee at Atlanta jail, sheriff says
Dogs show off in Rochester skills competition
Dogs show off in Rochester skills competition