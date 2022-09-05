Child, 4, dies in fall from balcony at Fla. resort

By WJHG Newsroom and Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 4, 2022 at 10:54 PM CDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/Gray News) - Police say a 4-year-old child died after falling off a third-floor balcony at a Florida resort.

The Panama City Beach Police Department responded around 7 a.m. Saturday to a report of a child that had fallen off a balcony at Laketown Wharf Resort, according to WJHG.

Police say the 4-year-old child fell from a third-floor balcony around 4:30 a.m Saturday. The child didn’t survive the fall.

Police say the child was found by someone going to the gym.

The child’s family was visiting the area from Georgia.

Copyright 2022 WJHG via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

