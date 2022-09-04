Boy finds giant worm in backyard

The boy's mom called the worm "the stuff of nightmares." (RNZ - Radio New Zealand via CNN)
By Radio New Zealand Staff
Published: Sep. 4, 2022 at 3:11 AM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
CHRISTCHURCH, New Zealand (RNZ) - A 9-year-old boy had one of the best days of his life when he discovered a giant earthworm in his backyard.

Barnaby Domigan found a worm that he and his mom estimate was about a meter long at the bottom of his family’s garden in Christchurch.

While his mom considered the earthworm “the stuff of nightmares,” Barnaby was delighted. The boy said he likes learning about “weird animals” and described the worm as feeling cold and squishy.

Barnaby Domigan, 9, found an earthworm that he and his mom estimate was about a meter long at the bottom of his family’s garden in New Zealand.(Source: Chris Domigan, Radio New Zealand via CNN)

He named his find Dead Fred, according to Radio New Zealand.

After his dad took his photo with the worm, Barnaby and his family put it back in the garden.

“I tried to convince my dad to keep it in a plastic bag, but he wasn’t really in on that idea. I think it’s because adults don’t really enjoy giant worms in their houses, so if I was an adult, I would agree,” Barnaby said.

One expert said it appears to be a species of native earthworm, but a close examination would be needed to identify an individual specimen.

Copyright 2022 Radio New Zealand via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved. Gray News contributed to this report.

