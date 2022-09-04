Beautiful weather expected for Labor Day

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – We are enjoying a beautiful holiday weekend across the Upper Midwest. Tonight, conditions remain quiet with mostly clear skies and cool temperatures in the mid-50s. Winds will be calm out of the southeast at 3-8 mph.

Labor Day Outlook (KTTC)

A beautiful Labor Day is in store for the region on Monday with mostly to partly sunny skies and highs in the mid-70s. Winds will be light out of the southeast at 5-10 mph.

Seasonal temperatures in the mid to upper 70s are in store for Tuesday with widespread sunshine.

Afternoon highs in the low 80s are possible Wednesday and Thursday with mainly sunny skies.

Conditions remain quiet into Friday with widespread sun and temps in the upper 70s.

A few isolated showers are possible Friday night into Saturday morning. This looks to be our best chance at any rainfall this week.

7-Day Forecast (KTTC)

