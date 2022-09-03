Senior mobile homes lose power during excessive heat conditions in California

Senior mobile park homes without power amid extreme heat advisory in California. (KCAL, KCBS)
By KCAL and KCBS
Published: Sep. 3, 2022 at 12:26 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Mission Hills, CALIF. (KCAL/KCBS) - A Southern California senior mobile home park has been without power since Thursday evening.

Some of its medically fragile residents mostly depend on oxygen and electric hospital beds.

“It’s terrible. The heat is just killing me,” Lisa DeHaven said, a resident.

The entire power is out at the Monterey Manor Mobile Home Park in Mission Hills.

“I don’t know what I am going to do. I feel terrible as is from the chemo and this is making it 10 times worse,” DeHaven said.

A neighbor, Keith Dehenry, has a wife who is also on oxygen and confined to a hospital bed.

He took matters into his own hands by going out and renting a generator from a friend. He also plugged in his neighbor’s mobile home.

“I am one of the lucky ones to have this generator, and I just worry about everyone else,” Dehenry said.

He attempted to get DeHaven full power, but her older home could only allow her to run a fan and her oxygen. Inside her place, it was approaching 90 degrees before noon.

“Like an oven, truly like an oven,” she said.

Her roommate used cold showers and frozen water bottles to stay cool.

“It’s unconscionable to make someone go through something like this,” Jack Taylor said, a resident.

A worker on the site says the outage was caused due to old equipment combusting.

Management on site said they are trying to bring in more generators, but there is no time frame for when the electricity will be back on.

“The mobiles are ours, but we rent the property, and naturally we pay our rent on time every month, but to get answers like this is just not fair to the people.”

The DWP says due to the failure on the part of the equipment the park maintains, there is not a lot it can do but is trying to secure a generator.

There is currently no timeline for when the power will be back on.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Restaurant closing
Eastwood Bar and Grill to close for good
Police: Man charged with attempted murder after shooting woman with arrow
Sports Extra 3-11 Segment 1
Sports Extra 9-2
Lane Closure
Hwy 14 paving work to begin next week
The Blue Earth County Sheriff's Office has referred an ATV crash that turned fatal to the...
Sheriff’s investigators refer ATV crash to county attorney’s office to consider charges

Latest News

Assistant Commissioner Rhonda Blackmore speaks next to images of Damien Sanderson and Myles...
Canadian police: 10 dead, 15 injured from stabbings; suspects at large
Vehicles destroyed by the Mill Fire are seen in a neighborhood in Weed, Calif., on Saturday,...
Sheriff: 2 dead in Northern California wildfire
A stroller is being recalled because the rear disc brakes have openings that could cause injury...
Baby strollers recalled due to potential injury to children's fingers
Police said two victims died at a hospital.
Police: 2 dead, 5 injured in Norfolk, Virginia, shooting
Police say Melanie Biggins shot her husband in bed before blaming a possible home intruder.
Officials: Woman charged with murder claimed home intruder shot her husband in bed