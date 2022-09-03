Police: Man detained in vehicle of interest after woman abducted while jogging

Memphis police say they have detained a man who was found inside a vehicle of interest after a...
Memphis police say they have detained a man who was found inside a vehicle of interest after a woman was abducted while jogging on Friday.(Memphis Police Dept.)
By Danica Sauter and Jordan Gartner
Published: Sep. 3, 2022 at 6:42 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WSMV/Gray News) - A man has been detained by the Memphis Police Department after officials say they found a vehicle of interest connected to a missing jogger.

On Saturday, Memphis police said a vehicle was located and the man inside was detained.

This announcement comes a day after 34-year-old Eliza Fletcher was reportedly forced into a GMC Terrain while out for a jog near the University of Memphis campus.

Police said they have found items belonging to the woman, a smashed phone and water bottle, but haven’t yet found her.

Authorities said Fletcher is 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighed about 137 pounds. She has blond hair and green eyes and was last seen wearing a pink jogging top and purple/blue running shorts with her hair in a bun.

The University of Memphis said it sent students an alert about a woman who had been kidnapped around 4:30 a.m. on Friday.

Officers said Fletcher frequently jogged in the area and was approached by an unknown person that morning and forced into a dark-colored SUV.

Friends said Fletcher is known as an avid runner and is a mother of two children. She also teaches at St. Mary Episcopal School.

According to the Associated Press, Fletcher’s family has offered a $50,000 reward for information in the case.

Copyright 2022 WSMV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Restaurant closing
Eastwood Bar and Grill to close for good
Police: Man charged with attempted murder after shooting woman with arrow
Sports Extra 3-11 Segment 1
Sports Extra 9-2
Lane Closure
Hwy 14 paving work to begin next week
The Blue Earth County Sheriff's Office has referred an ATV crash that turned fatal to the...
Sheriff’s investigators refer ATV crash to county attorney’s office to consider charges

Latest News

Assistant Commissioner Rhonda Blackmore speaks next to images of Damien Sanderson and Myles...
Canadian police: 10 dead, 15 injured from stabbings; suspects at large
Vehicles destroyed by the Mill Fire are seen in a neighborhood in Weed, Calif., on Saturday,...
Sheriff: 2 dead in Northern California wildfire
A stroller is being recalled because the rear disc brakes have openings that could cause injury...
Baby strollers recalled due to potential injury to children's fingers
Police said two victims died at a hospital.
Police: 2 dead, 5 injured in Norfolk, Virginia, shooting
Police say Melanie Biggins shot her husband in bed before blaming a possible home intruder.
Officials: Woman charged with murder claimed home intruder shot her husband in bed