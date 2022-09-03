Police: Man charged with attempted murder after shooting woman with arrow

MASON CITY, Iowa (KTTC) – Mason City police are charging a man with attempt to commit murder after they say he shot a woman with an arrow Friday night.

Authorities said the woman was taken to the Mercy One emergency room and into surgery. Her condition is unknown, according to police.

In a press release, Mason City police officers were called out to 1st Street NW and North Washington Ave. about a couple yelling shortly after 10:00 p.m. At the same time, dispatchers got a call about a woman being shot with an arrow. Officers found Casey Larson, 31, being held by a bystander. Larson is being charged with attempt to commit murder. He is being held in the Cerro Gordo County Jail.

Anyone with information is being asked to call MCPD at 641-421-3636.

