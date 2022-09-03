Police: Man charged with attempted murder after shooting woman with arrow

The woman was taken into surgery
(SOURCE: WYFF News 4)
By Michael Oder
Published: Sep. 3, 2022 at 10:45 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MASON CITY, Iowa (KTTC) – Mason City police are charging a man with attempt to commit murder after they say he shot a woman with an arrow Friday night.

Authorities said the woman was taken to the Mercy One emergency room and into surgery. Her condition is unknown, according to police.

In a press release, Mason City police officers were called out to 1st Street NW and North Washington Ave. about a couple yelling shortly after 10:00 p.m. At the same time, dispatchers got a call about a woman being shot with an arrow. Officers found Casey Larson, 31, being held by a bystander. Larson is being charged with attempt to commit murder. He is being held in the Cerro Gordo County Jail.

Anyone with information is being asked to call MCPD at 641-421-3636.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Restaurant closing
Eastwood Bar and Grill to close for good
Generic ambulance photo
Eleven cross country runners treated for heat-related illness
Lane Closure
Hwy 14 paving work to begin next week
A Gofundme has been created to help support the family of a Mankato boy, Samuel Carver, who was...
Gofundme created for boy injured in gun safe accident
Eliza Fletcher is 5 foot, 6 inches tall, 137 pounds with blonde hair and green eyes.
Jogger abducted during early morning run in Tennessee, police say

Latest News

Family searching for drivers who Saved life in motorcycle crash.
Family searching for drivers who saved a life
Getting prepared and staying alert on the road for Labor Day weekend- Darian Leddy Reports
Getting prepared and staying alert on the road for Labor Day weekend- Darian Leddy Reports
Mayo Clinic St. Marys
Mayo Clinic shares ways to identify and avoid heat-related illnesses.
The best way to prevent heat related illnesses is to drink plenty of fluids, especially before...
Mayo Clinic shares ways to identify and avoid heat-related illnesses