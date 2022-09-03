Family searching for drivers who saved a life

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Unknown drivers stopped when they saw a motorcycle wreck two weeks ago. They saw two people at the scene.

The crash was near the Village of Genoa. The drivers are reported to have extinguished the fire with water bottles.

They lifted the motorcycle off of Cassandra Carter. The driver of the motorcycle, Kurtis Zomok is dead.

The Zomok family is now looking for those drivers who stopped to act and save the life. They want to personally thank them for the actions they did, and to have some closure for Kurtis.

“We want to thank the people from deep down in the bottom of our hearts,” said Kurt’s nephew, Joseph Juliot. “We’re extremely thankful that one life was saved. Without the heroism, and dedication for those people in saving her. She’s doing good, she’s healthy, one life was saved. We just really want to thank you for that.”

To get in contact with the family, email: josephjuliot18@gmail.com

