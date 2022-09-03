Clear and cool tonight; Pleasant week ahead

Cooler temperatures overnight with mainly clear skies throughout the region
By Sawyer McElroy
Published: Sep. 3, 2022 at 3:44 PM CDT
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – After showers and storms moved through the region last night, Saturday has been a very pleasant and comfortable day. Rainfall across the region was very isolated. Decorah received the highest rainfall amounts at about 0.70 inches of rain. Rochester International Airport picked up about 0.30 inches of rain, while here at the KTTC studio, there was not even enough rain to measure.

Rainfall Totals
Rainfall Totals(KTTC)

Tonight will be on the cooler side with low temperatures across the region in the 40s and 50s. Winds will be from the northeast between five and 10 miles per hour. Dew point temperatures have also dropped since the cold front moved through and it is much more pleasant humidity-wise than the past couple of days.

Tonight's Forecast
Tonight's Forecast(KTTC)

There is also a chance this weekend to catch a glimpse of the Northern Lights in southern Minnesota. Both minor and moderate geomagnetic storms are forecasted for September 4th and 5th. Peak hours to see the Northern Lights are from 9:30PM to 1AM. Here in SE MN, look to the horizon. Get away from city lights as well for the best chance to see them.

Aurora Forecast
Aurora Forecast(KTTC)
Aurora Forecast
Aurora Forecast(KTTC)

Tomorrow will be another great weather day. Sunny skies and high temperatures in the low to mid-70s across the region for Sunday. Winds will be from the east between five and 10 miles per hour.

Tomorrow's Forecast
Tomorrow's Forecast(KTTC)

Looking ahead, temperatures this week will be in the 70s and 80s across the region. The midweek is looking to be the warmer part of the week, but temperatures will still be pleasant. Lows fir the week will mainly be in the 50s with very comfortable overnight temperatures ahead. Rain chances are scarce this week, but there will be plenty of sunshine and blue skies.

Extended Forecast
Extended Forecast(KTTC)

Have a fun and safe weekend! - Sawyer

