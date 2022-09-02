Sheriff’s investigators refer ATV crash to county attorney’s office to consider charges

The Blue Earth County Sheriff's Office has referred an ATV crash that turned fatal to the...
The Blue Earth County Sheriff's Office has referred an ATV crash that turned fatal to the county attorney's office for possible charges.(KEYC News Now)
By KEYC Staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 3:31 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office is referring an ATV crash that turned fatal to the county attorney’s office to consider charges.

The incident happened on a river embankment near Eleanor Street in South Bend Township on August 14. Two people were reportedly riding a 2016 Polaris ATV northbound on the embankment and were thrown from the machine as it rolled downhill toward the river.

32-year-old Karissa Beth Bode of North Mankato later died at the hospital and 30-year-old Joshua Michael Wieland, of rural Mankato was hospitalized.

The sheriff’s office says an additional investigation, including surveillance video, has led them to refer to the case to the county attorney’s office to consider criminal-vehicular injury or criminal-vehicular homicide charges against Wieland, who was operating the ATV during the crash. Initial information given following the crash had stated Bode was the operator of the ATV.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Gofundme has been created to help support the family of a Mankato boy, Samuel Carver, who was...
Gofundme created for boy injured in gun safe accident
The Garden indoor skate park
Rochester couple opens new indoor skate park
Generic ambulance photo
Eleven cross country runners treated for heat-related illness
Grady Lambert was hit by a truck while running in Amarillo, Texas, while on a cross-country trek.
Man hit by truck while running across the country for a cause, not expected to survive
Rochester Fire Department
Rochester Fire Department urges residents to sign up for new assist with response program

Latest News

Mayo Clinic St. Marys
Mayo Clinic shares ways to identify and avoid heat-related illnesses.
The best way to prevent heat related illnesses is to drink plenty of fluids, especially before...
Mayo Clinic shares ways to identify and avoid heat-related illnesses
Labor Day travels
Getting prepared and staying alert on the road for Labor Day weekend
Arson charges
42 year old charged with arson in Mason City