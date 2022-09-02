Mayo Clinic shares ways to identify and avoid heat-related illnesses.

By Sarah Gannon
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 6:04 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – A scare early on this fall sports season when four girls were sent to a local hospital during a girls Cross County meet Thursday at Bear Cave Park in Stewartville.

The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office says as many as 11 girls were experiencing heat related issues either while running or just after they’d finishing.

The sheriff’s office says that temperatures in the 80s with limited wind may have been factors.

Volunteers did their best to step in and assist the runners.

Mayo Clinic St. Marys
Mayo Clinic St. Marys(KTTC)

On Friday, Mayo Clinic Emergency Medicine Consultant Dr. Neha Raukar shared what you can do to spot and prevent it heat related illnesses.

Rauk shared the best way to prevent heat related illnesses is to drink plenty of fluids, especially before you head outside for extended periods of time.

Mayo Clinic says there are three levels to heat illnesses, heat cramps, then heat exhaustion and finally heat stroke.

Heat cramps is when your large muscles begin to cramp, it’s like an early warning sign.

Symptoms of heat exhaustion and stroke include excessive sweating, feeling light headed, dizzy, or nauseous, confusion and passing out.

“So when we think about athletes or even people who work outside like construction workers, we try to think of ways to prevent or at least hold off on these heat related illnesses,” Raukar said. “One think to do is to be aware that it’s going to be warm out, wearing light clothing, taking as many rest breaks as possible, staying hydrated and hydrating early and keeping up with it. Don’t wait until you’re thirsty, but hydrate even if you don’t feel thirsty.”

Raukar says athletes should take off extra gear when they aren’t playing to help cool off.

