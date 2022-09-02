Hwy 14 paving work to begin next week

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Motorists will encounter lane closures on Highway 14 in southeast Rochester beginning Sept. 6.

According to Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT), crews will be closing traffic lanes to prepare for paving, as well as improvements to signals and the intersections for people who walk.

The lanes will be closed from County Road 19 in Chester to Marion Road SE in Rochester.

The paving work may cause traffic backups during busy morning and afternoon drive times.

Paving work is scheduled to begin Sept. 19, weather permitting.

As many as 23,000 vehicles on average per day travel through this area, so the lane closures may result in slower traffic flow in each direction of this busy area on Rochester’s east side between Broadway and Olmsted County Road 22 near Rochester Community and Technical College.

