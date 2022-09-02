Good Samaritan Medical Clinic announce new health offerings

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The Rochester Salvation Army’s, Good Samaritan Medical clinic now collaborates with the cardiology department at Mayo Clinic. The Good Samaritan, currently offers seven free clinics. The cardiology clinic, takes place on the second Wednesday of every month.

In addition, the free clinic announced a $100,000 grant from Mayo to continue providing care for uninsured people in Olmsted County. All the services provided, are from Mayo Clinic volunteers. The Salvation Army says, about 3,000 people receive treatment at the Good Samaritan.

“If you need the help, reach out to us. If you’re someone who knows someone who needs help, encourage them to reach out to us,” Salvation Army Director of Community Engagement Rebecca Snapp said. “We don’t ever want to promote any kind of stigma or any kind of shameful behavior. Just because of any old fashioned beliefs of what it means to come to a charity for help. This is really real for thousands of people in this community. You’re not the only one who’s experiencing that difficulty. We’re here for you.”

To contact the Good Samaritan Medical Clinic and make an appointment, call: (507) 529-4100.

