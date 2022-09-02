Eleven cross country runners treated for heat-related illness

STEWARTVILLE, Minn. (KTTC) – The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office responded to Bear Cave Park in Stewartville on Thursday during a girls cross country meet. Deputies and emergency personnel treated as many as 11 girls for heat-related issues.

The Sheriff’s Office said girls were experiencing issues either while they were running or just after they finished running. Some felt dizzy and even lost consciousness.

Of the 11 girls who were treated, four were taken to a local hospital. Officials said conditions contributed to what happened, with temperatures in the high 80s and not much wind.

Volunteers and others stepped up to help cool the girls down. The conditions of the girls who went to the hospital is unknown at this time.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.