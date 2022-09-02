Eastwood Bar and Grill to close for good

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Another Rochester restaurant is closing its doors for good.

Eastwood Bar and Grill located at the Eastwood Golf Course will officially close on November 1, 2022.

Owner David Nogosek released the announcement on his Facebook page.

“With heavy heart I am here to announce that the Eastwood Grill will be closing for good on November 1st of this year. I thank everyone that has supported us here and we appreciate everyone. The upside we will still have the food trailer so look for some updates and when and where.”

