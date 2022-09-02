Bat presence causes Austin Public Schools to close Community Learning Center building

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – With many headed back to school after Labor Day, some in Austin will now have to wait. The presence of bats in the District’s Community Learning Center made it unsafe for classes to resume.

“It’s concerning, but it seems like the District has a good handle on it,” said Becky March, parent of a student in Austin Public Schools.

District Superintendent Joey Page sent a district wide email saying classes are canceled for those in the Learning Center, or CLC, until September 13th. That time will be used to move all CLC classes to other elementary buildings around the District.

“Being that it’s for the bats being, there, I think it’s probably for the best until they get that situation under control,” said Gunna Leasure, who had family attend school at the CLC. “Making sure that the kids are safe is a priority, and at the end of the day, it’s only one week of school, and it’s at the beginning of the school year, so I think there’s time that they can make up that missed education.”

The CLC has been around for many years, offering early childhood programs , special education, and adult learning programs.

“Sometimes you have to move on the fly,” March said.” “I think that they have to do what’s in the best interests of the kids.”

