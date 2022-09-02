42 year old charged with arson in Mason City

MASON CITY, Iowa (KTTC) – Arson charges have been filed on a 42 year old after an investigation into two fires reported Thursday night.

According to Mason City Police Department, officers responded to a report of a garage on fire in the 200 block of 7th Street NE at 9:53 p.m. The fire had already been extinguished by the time officers arrived.

Just over an hour later, officers and the Mason City Fire Department responded to the same address for a fire in a vehicle. The fire was contained to the interior of the car.

Paige Peyton,42, was charged with two counts of Arson in the 2nd degree, a class C felony, and is currently in custody at the Cerro County Jail.

It is unknown at this time the amount in damages.

