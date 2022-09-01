Trinity Health completes acquisition of MercyOne Health System

LIVONIA, Mich. (KTTC) – Trinity Health announced Thursday the agreement to acquire MercyOne is completed and MercyOne is now a full member of the Trinity Health system, based in Livonia, Michigan.

According to the announcement, the completion of the acquisition is a highly anticipated milestone that marks a shared commitment to ensuring access to health care across Iowa.

The news follows an April announcement that Trinity Health signed an agreement with CommonSpirit Health to acquire all facilities and assets of Iowa-based MercyOne, including Home Care, Hospice, and Infusion locations.

Trinity Health is one of the largest non-for-profit Catholic health care systems in the nation.

“For close to 25 years, we have served Iowa communities. With MercyOne now fully part of Trinity Health, we are a stronger and more unified system that will strengthen MercyOne’s ability to serve our patients, colleagues, and communities,” President and Chief Executive Officer of Trinity Health Mike Slubowski said. “Health care providers across the country continue to face unprecedented challenges brought on by the COVID-pandemic, but together, we are stronger. With our shared history and Catholic mission, we look forward to continuing a legacy of high-quality care for generations to come.”

MercyOne will retain its name and brand while enhancing more integrated and unified care in the communities it serves.

“Today’s closing further advances MercyOne’s Vision to provide a personalized and radically convenient care experience for Iowans and neighboring communities. We are delighted to become a full member of the Trinity Health family which will further our goal to be a more strongly connected system of health services,” President and Chief Executive Officer at MercyOne Bob Ritz said. “We are grateful to CommonSpirit for their support in the transition and for more than 25 years of successful partnership in Iowa. We look forward to further strengthening the Mission of MercyOne.”

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.