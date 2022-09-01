Summer warmth to start September; Rain chances return Friday

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – We’re starting the month of September, and meteorological fall, on a summery note as a warm, humid air mass builds in from the south. We’ll have mostly sunny skies throughout the day, warming temperatures to the low and mid-80s in the afternoon. Humidity will become more noticeable as we go through the day. Dew point temperatures will reach the upper 60s in most of our area, giving us heat indices in the upper 80s.

We'll have sunny skies today with high temps in the 80s. (KTTC)

A few clouds will drift into the area late tonight with isolated showers and a handful of late-night thunderstorms possible. Overnight low temperatures will be in the mid-60s with a south breeze.

We'll have sunshine and highs in the low 80s today. Lows tonight will be in the 60s. (KTTC)

Friday will be warmer and breezier as a storm system approaches from the northwest. Expect mostly sunny skies with high temperatures in the mid and upper 80s and heat indices near 90 by the mid-afternoon. A gusty southwest breeze will store the air a bit as it works to pull in that warmer air mass. A few isolated thunderstorms will be possible after 5:00 PM with more widespread activity firing up along a cold front in the mid and late evening. There’s a small chance that some of those storms may become severe with large hail and strong wind gusts as our primary threats locally.

There will be a chance for a few isolated strong storms late Friday. (KTTC)

Cooler, drier air will settle into the region first thing Saturday morning behind that cold front. We’ll enjoy gorgeous wall-to-wall sunshine throughout the day with high temperatures in the mid-70s and a light north breeze.

Humidity levels will be high for the end of the work week, but dry air will then move in for the holiday weekend, meaning comfortable conditions can be expected. (KTTC)

Sunday is looking similarly pleasant under Canadian high pressure. High temperatures will be in the mid-70s with light northeast winds.

Labor Day Monday will feature late summer-like warmth with a mostly sunny sky. High temperatures will be in the upper 70s to low 80s with light southeast winds and slightly more humidity in the air.

We'll have a few thunderstorms late Friday and then a sunny and mild holiday weekend. (KTTC)

The remainder of next week looks bright and warm with temperatures that are reminiscent of late summer. Expect high temperatures in the upper 70s to low 80s each day. There will be a chance of scattered thunderstorms the following Sunday with temperature readings over that weekend in the 70s.

The weekend is looking mild and September-like. Next week will feel a bit more like late summer. (KTTC)

