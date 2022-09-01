RPD Explorers Post hosts car wash fundraiser

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – A Rochester car wash is opening its doors to help young people interested in public safety.

The Rochester Police Department’s Explorer Program hosted a fundraiser Thursday at Tommy’s Express Car Wash. A Flapdoodles ice cream truck and Curt St. John from Quick Country also joined in on the fun.

All of the money from the car wash and donations will go directly to the RPD Explorers.

The Explorer Program gives young people an opportunity to explore a career in law enforcement or public safety. There are currently eight RPD explorers and four to five officers who work as advisors.

Anyone between the ages of 15-20 can join.

The money raised will help send the Explorers to conferences to learn more about the job and bond as a post.

“It gets our youth involved. It gets them up, off the couch involved with the community. If they want to get involved with anything law enforcement, community service, social services. It engages them and it keeps them busy. We’re out here to keep busy, and help out the kids that are in need,” RPD Explorer Adviser Officer Mueller said.

Later this month, the RPD Explorers are hosting a mini safe city nights and fundraiser at Chic-Fil-A. The money raised will go toward getting Explorers to a conference in Duluth in October.

