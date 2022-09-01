Red Wing Shoes switching up gears with Labor Day

Labor Day plans for Red Wing Shoes
Labor Day plans for Red Wing Shoes(Free-to-use)
By Brogan Maxwell
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 10:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – It’s typical to see advertisements promoting discounts for Labor Day. But one Minnesota company, Red Wing Shoes, is cutting against that grain.

According to the Department of Labor the holiday is “Observed the first Monday in September. Labor Day is an annual celebration of the social and economic achievements of American workers.”

Wednesday, Red Wing Shoes announced it will donate 100 percent of their profits from the day. The company says the funds will go towards the very workers who built this country.

Red Wing Shoes will not have any discounts for the holiday to honor the intended spirit of Labor Day.

Check with your local distributor for their store hours. Not all locations will be open.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Garden indoor skate park
Rochester couple opens new indoor skate park
According to Rochester Police 41-year-old female was hit by a car on Monday morning around 7:30.
41-year-old woman hit by car near St. Marys
Jon Pardi
Jon Pardi show at Mayo Park cancelled
Police say country singer-songwriter Luke Bell was found in Tucson, Ariz. Monday.
Missing country singer found dead in Arizona
Four people were found shot and killed in a field in Towner County, North Dakota.
4 people found shot dead in North Dakota wheat field

Latest News

Last summer concert of the forWard Neighborhood Park concert series
Final Neighborhood Park Concert of the summer
Nathan Ruhland
Nathan Ruhland - Kids With Courage
Food shelf needs, Darian Leddy reports
Nathan with Ervin night before transplant
KIDS WITH COURAGE: Nathan Ruhland