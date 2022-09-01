Red Wing Shoes switching up gears with Labor Day

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – It’s typical to see advertisements promoting discounts for Labor Day. But one Minnesota company, Red Wing Shoes, is cutting against that grain.

According to the Department of Labor the holiday is “Observed the first Monday in September. Labor Day is an annual celebration of the social and economic achievements of American workers.”

Wednesday, Red Wing Shoes announced it will donate 100 percent of their profits from the day. The company says the funds will go towards the very workers who built this country.

Red Wing Shoes will not have any discounts for the holiday to honor the intended spirit of Labor Day.

Check with your local distributor for their store hours. Not all locations will be open.

