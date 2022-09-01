MNA nurses plan 3-day strike in Duluth, Twin Cities

Nurses Picketing
Nurses Picketing(KBJR6)
By Briggs LeSavage
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 9:10 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
DULUTH, MN -- Thousands of Minnesota nurses, including in Duluth, plan to strike for three days later this month.

The Minnesota Nurses Association made that announcement at a press conference held in the Twin Cities Thursday.

Union leaders said they have filed their required 10-day notice with hospital employers, including with Essentia and St. Luke’s hospitals in Duluth.

The planned strike, which will begin Sept. 12, will involve 15,000 nurses statewide and 2,000 nurses in the Twin Ports. Leaders said this is the largest nursing strike in U.S. history.

The planned strike comes as contract negotiations continue with hospital management.

The MNA nurses voted to authorize a possible strike earlier this month.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

