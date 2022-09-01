Isolated storms return Friday; Beautiful Labor Day Weekend

Rain chances Friday evening with sunny skies this weekend
By Nick Jansen
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 3:39 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – We’ve been dry all week long and our next weather-maker is expected to impact the upper Midwest Friday afternoon and evening.

Friday's storm outlook
Friday's storm outlook(KTTC)

A cold front will move through the area Friday evening which could spark the development of isolated thunderstorms through the evening. The severe threat is low but a couple of stronger storms could develop with much moisture will be in the atmosphere. Dew points are expected to warm into the upper 60s and lower 70s making it feel like summer!

Friday's outlook
Friday's outlook(KTTC)

High temperatures Friday will warm into the middle 80s with mostly sunny skies through the afternoon. Winds will be breezy out of the south around 10-20 mph. With dew points warming into the upper 60s, heat index values could reach the upper 80s through the early evening. Isolated storm chances return to the forecast after 6 p.m. Friday.

Labor Day Weekend
Labor Day Weekend(KTTC)

Labor Day Weekend looks fantastic across SE Minnesota and NE Iowa. High temperatures will be in the middle and lower 70s with mostly sunny skies Saturday through Monday.

7-day forecast
7-day forecast(KTTC)

The first full week of September is trending warmer than average. Highs will be in the upper 70s and lower 80s most of next week.

Nick

