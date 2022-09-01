How to keep your back-to-school photos safe

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The first day of school for Rochester Public School students is less than a week away, and many families may want to post their annual first day of school photos on social media. But law enforcement agencies around the state are urging parents to avoid posting photos that include personal information.

Many families use signs for their first day of school pictures where they will fill in answers about their child such as their school, grade, birthday and more. But what may seem like an innocent questionnaire can actually be used against you.

Rochester Police Department recommends to not put any information on the sign that could be used to identify, locate and build a false sense of security with a child.

Law enforcement recommends not to write down your child’s school or the name of their teacher. You should also skip writing their age or birthday.

While you may want your child to pose on your front steps, try to make sure your house number is out of the photo.

Lastly, make sure your online privacy settings are set to the max.

“A lot of times, those pictures have the address in the background. Make sure your home address isn’t in the background, so that someone isn’t able to access that. Strangers are out there. We know, we’re out here actively pursuing them. Just be mindful. Don’t expose your child to that,” RPD Officer Joseph Mueller said.

Instead of putting your school or teacher’s name, you can put the teacher’s initial and their grade.

After those changes, your child is ready to have a great and safe school year.

