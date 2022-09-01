Gofundme created for boy injured in gun safe accident

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A Go Fund Me has been created to help support the family of a Mankato boy critically injured in a gun safe accident.

According to the fundraiser, Samuel Carver was in a family member’s shop over the weekend helping with the delivery of a new gun safe.

He at one point attempted to open the safe, unaware that the safe was not yet properly secured which caused the safe to fall on top of him.

A family member quickly got the safe off the child and performed CPR to get him breathing again. He was quickly flown to Rochester where he is currently hospitalized after multiple surgeries.

His age is unknown at this time.

As of right now, the Go Fund Me page has reached $9,000 of its $10,000 dollar goal.

