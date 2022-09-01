Final Neighborhood Park Concert of the summer

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The sixth and final of a summer’s long series, the forWard Neighborhood Park Concert concluded Wednesday.

The title is a play on words for what the series entails. Quite literally, the concert’s are for the Rochester Wards. The six-park-concerts series represents the six Rochester community districts.

Capping off the series was the fourth ward at Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Park. There was live music from Minnesota act Koukou Kah and Samantha Grimes.

The series was sponsored by 89.3 The Current and Mayo Clinic.

