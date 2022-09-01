Fall Fit City Challenge kicks off at 125LIVE

September 1 marks the start of Rochester’s Fall Fit City Challenge.
Published: Sep. 1, 2022
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – September 1 marks the start of Rochester’s Fall Fit City Challenge. Rochester has participated in the challenge since 2020. Rochester mayor Kim Norton joins 45 other mayors across the country for this activity.

Between September 1 and October 15, 2022, Rochester residents are encouraged to participate by tracking minutes they exercise through the Spark platform and the PeopleOneHealth app. Community members will find Rochester listed as #TeamRochester.

Thursday, mayor Norton joined an every day fitness class at 125LIVE to kick off the challenge.

“125 LIVE was was very generous to allow me to kick off here this year, and I’ve been in the past years as well. They have a very active group of seniors who want to stay healthy and and have really fun retirement lives” she said.

For more information on Rochester’s programming, visit the City of Rochester website.

