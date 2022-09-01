Chuck Sibley recognized as Gold Circle Honoree at Upper Midwest Emmys

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Our Chief Photographer Chuck Sibley was announced as a Gold Circle Honoree by the Upper Midwest Emmys Thursday.

The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences-Upper Midwest Chapter recognizes people who have made a significant contribution to television well above and beyond that required by their job. And that is exactly what Chuck has done.

Chuck has been working with KTTC for just over 50 years as of August 1, 2022.

Over the last five decades, Chuck has worked with countless Journalists who often attribute some of their skills to him.

Chuck is the only Gold Circle Honoree for this year’s Emmys. The Gold Circle Honor recognizes people with 50 or more years in the industry.

The following was released on the Midwest Emmys website in regards to the announcement:

“Chuck Sibley started his career in broadcasting running a studio camera for then-KROC-TV in Rochester, Minnesota in 1972. It was the same year he graduated from Lourdes High School, also in Rochester. In 1977, he started as a news photographer; a job he’s held for the last 45 years. Chuck has covered it all. His passion, and some of his best memories, are tied to sports. He’s covered the Super Bowl, U.S. Open, Final Four, and the World Series twice. There hasn’t been a significant high school sports tournament or championship that Chuck hasn’t been on the sidelines. Among his top moments behind the lens, and the one story he shows every new employee, is on the Viola Gopher Count. In the early 2000s, Chuck and reporter Jason Wenisch profiled an 85-year-old man who had trapped more than 15,000 gophers for the annual count. He was known as the “King of Gophers”. Over nearly five decades, Chuck has worked with countless journalists just starting out in their careers. Many keep in touch with him regularly and attribute some of their skill as journalists to him. Chuck has won numerous awards for his work from the Minnesota Associated Press Broadcasters, the Minnesota chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists, the Midwest Broadcast Journalists Association and has been nominated for a REGIONAL EMMY from the Upper Midwest Chapter of the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences.”

The 2022 Gold and Silver Honors Show will be held Saturday, October 15 at 7 p.m. The show will air on the Upper Midwest Emmy YouTube channel, The Emmys app and watch.TheEmmys.tv website.

