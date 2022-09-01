Alligator found loitering in a Wendy’s parking lot in Florida

Hernando County Sheriff's deputies were forced to do some alligator wrestling in the parking...
Hernando County Sheriff's deputies were forced to do some alligator wrestling in the parking lot near Tampa on Wednesday.(Hernando County Sheriff's Office)
By CNN staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 9:44 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TAMPA, Fla. (CNN) – Lunchtime diners at a Wendy’s in Florida were treated to a meal and a show.

Hernando County Sheriff’s deputies were forced to do some alligator wrestling in the parking lot near Tampa on Wednesday.

Workers at the Wendy’s in Spring Hill were surprised to find a gator in the parking lot, possibly looking for a bite.

Florida Fish and Wildlife officers assisted deputies to take the 6-foot reptile into custody.
Florida Fish and Wildlife officers assisted deputies to take the 6-foot reptile into custody.(Hernando County Sheriff's Office)

Florida Fish and Wildlife officers assisted deputies to take the 6-foot reptile into custody.

On Facebook, one Hernando County resident joked, “We are not called the nature coast for nothing.”

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Garden indoor skate park
Rochester couple opens new indoor skate park
Police say country singer-songwriter Luke Bell was found in Tucson, Ariz. Monday.
Missing country singer found dead in Arizona
Four people were found shot and killed in a field in Towner County, North Dakota.
4 people found shot dead in North Dakota wheat field
Braxton Schaefer, fourth from left, a freshman at O’Gorman High School, was told he needed to...
SD high school student told to cut hair or find a new school
Jon Pardi
Jon Pardi show at Mayo Park cancelled

Latest News

The FBI photo shows the cover pages of a smattering of paperclip-bound classified documents —...
Trump documents: Judge to hear arguments on outside expert
FILE - This exhibit from video released by the House Select Committee, shows a deposition with...
Oath Keepers’ lawyer arrested in connection with Jan. 6
The U.S. National Hurricane Center says additional strengthening is forecast and the storm is...
Tropical Storm Danielle forms in the Atlantic
Grady Lambert was hit by a truck while running in Amarillo, Texas, while on a cross-country trek.
Man hit by truck while running across the country for a cause, not expected to survive
A toddler has died after shooting himself in north St. Louis City on Wednesday.
1-year-old dies after accidentally shooting himself in the head, police say