Warm late summer sunshine this week; the holiday weekend looks bright and comfortable

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – We have yet another amazing day of pleasant weather ahead of us today as strong high pressure continues to slowly move through the region just to our south, bringing sunny, peaceful conditions to the area. We’ll have mostly sunny skies for the rest of our Wednesday with high temperatures in the low 80s and light west winds. It will be the first chance for widespread 80-degree temperatures since Saturday and only the ninth day reaching the 80s this month.

After a seasonably mild night under clear skies, we’ll experience another day of bright sunshine and summer-like temperatures on Thursday. Expect high temperatures in the low 80s with a slight south breeze that will reach 15 miles per hour at times. We’ll begin to feel a touch more humidity in the air by tomorrow afternoon and dew point temperatures will climb well into the 60s.

Friday is look bright and warm with heavy humidity and mostly sunny skies at least until late in the afternoon when rain chances will return to the area. An approaching cold front will trigger a few isolated showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon and during the evening hours. Fortunately, at this point, we likely won’t have the right conditions for severe weather development in the area. High temperatures will be in the low to mid-80s with a gusty southwest breeze that will reach 25 miles per hour in the midday and afternoon.

Cooler, drier air will settle into the region for the holiday weekend behind Friday night’s cold front. Once again, we’ll get a taste of early autumn weather at times over the weekend as high pressure from Canada hovers nearby. High temperatures will be in the mid-70s with light winds and low humidity levels in the air. It really looks like a fantastic holiday weekend!

Temperatures will be in the upper 70s to low 80s for the rest of next week with mostly sunny skies and perhaps a few thunderstorms late in the day next Friday.

