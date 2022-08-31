Teachers set up their classrooms as first day of classes near

By Noah Caplan
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 10:35 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
PLAINVIEW, Minn. (KTTC) – With students returning to schools this week, teachers are putting the finishing touches on their classrooms. Many items they have are thanks in part to friends, family, and the community for chipping in.

“Our district is super supportive in trying to get us access to what we need, but we all have a budget that we need to stick to, and it doesn’t go as far as we’d like,” said Mikki Tuma, a speech pathologist at Plainview-Elgin-Milville School District.

“In their mind, it’s ‘we get to play a fun game,’ when in reality, we’re doing targeted interventions, and we’re really meeting the kids where they’re at and helping them grow and become better learners.”

“I know my first year, it did save me a lot of money,” said Molly Streightiff, a first grade teacher at PEM. “Starting out as a first-year teacher already, and then having to spend a lot of your own money that you may not have coming out of college, that was really nice.”

