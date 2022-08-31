Sunny skies continue Thursday; Rain chances return Friday

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Our beautiful weather stretch will continue Thursday with mostly sunny skies and above-average high temperatures.

Thursday's Forecast (KTTC)

Thursday is the start of September but the weather didn’t get the memo! Highs will be in the middle 80s with winds out of the south around 5-15 mph. Dew points will be steady in the middle 60s with a real “summer” feel outside.

Rain chances (KTTC)

Friday will be our only chance of rain in the next 7-days. A cold front will move across the area which could spark some isolated storms Friday evening.

7-day forecast (KTTC)

High temperatures Friday will be in the middle 80s with partly cloudy skies with that chance of storms through the evening. Once the cold front moves through, temperatures will drop into the middle 70s for highs Saturday, Sunday, and Monday. Highs return to the upper 70s and lower 80s by next week.

August Recap:

August Recap (KTTC)

Seasonal Recap: June / July / August

Seasonal Recap (KTTC)

Nick

