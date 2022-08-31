Rochester Fire Department urges residents to sign up for new assist with response program

By Megan Zemple
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 6:58 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The Rochester Fire Department launched a new dispatch information gathering system earlier this month and it wants to remind residents to sign up for it.

The program is called Community Connect. It’s an online software system that allows people to share life safety information with the department.

The information provided could be things like how many pets people have, what kind of medications they are on, and how many people live in a house.

According to Fire Chief Eric Kerska, only 153 people have signed up for it so far.

“I would like to encourage people to sign up,” Chief Kerska said. “It just takes a couple minutes. It gives us information that helps us help you.”

Community Connect is part of a larger software system that RFD uses for locating hydrants and routing.

The platform is secure and it uses encryption.

For more information, or to sign up, click here.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Garden indoor skate park
Rochester couple opens new indoor skate park
According to Rochester Police 41-year-old female was hit by a car on Monday morning around 7:30.
41-year-old woman hit by car near St. Marys
Jon Pardi
Jon Pardi show at Mayo Park cancelled
Police say country singer-songwriter Luke Bell was found in Tucson, Ariz. Monday.
Missing country singer found dead in Arizona
Four people were found shot and killed in a field in Towner County, North Dakota.
4 people found shot dead in North Dakota wheat field

Latest News

FILE - In this Nov. 2, 2005 file photo, turkeys are seen at a turkey farm near Sauk Centre, Minn.
Deadly bird flu returns to Midwest earlier than expected
Bluff Country School Bus Service hopes for several new drivers by mid-September
Lake City
Bluff Country School Bus Service hopes for several new drivers by mid-September
Rochester Fire Department clock tower fundraising efforts continue
Rochester clock tower fundraising efforts continue