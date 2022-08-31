Rochester Fire Department urges residents to sign up for new assist with response program

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The Rochester Fire Department launched a new dispatch information gathering system earlier this month and it wants to remind residents to sign up for it.

The program is called Community Connect. It’s an online software system that allows people to share life safety information with the department.

The information provided could be things like how many pets people have, what kind of medications they are on, and how many people live in a house.

According to Fire Chief Eric Kerska, only 153 people have signed up for it so far.

“I would like to encourage people to sign up,” Chief Kerska said. “It just takes a couple minutes. It gives us information that helps us help you.”

Community Connect is part of a larger software system that RFD uses for locating hydrants and routing.

The platform is secure and it uses encryption.

