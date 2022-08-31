Rochester Fire Department clock tower fundraising efforts continue

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Efforts to rebuild the Rochester Fire Department’s historic clock and bell tower continue.

The Seth Thomas bell tower clock was located at the Central Fire Station dating back to 1898. The clock and its 1,200 pound bell were used to notify firefighters.

The new tower will be located at Fire Station 1 off South Broadway Avenue, one block away from the original location. It will be 50 feet tall and feature clock faces that are six feet tall.

Rochester Fire Chief Eric Kerska said that they’ve had companies volunteer their time to get construction started. When it comes to monetary needs, Kerska said they are at about 30 percent of their goal, but he said it’s hard to quantify an exact dollar amount that’s needed.

“The goal is build it in phases,” Kerska said. “We hope to get the foundation up this fall, and if so, we will have a groundbreaking ceremony to try and build excitement for more fundraising.”

Kerska said they are in the process of creating a new website, but those interested in donating can visit the current website in the meantime.

He said White’s Smoke, Fire and Water Damage Restoration has had an ongoing fundraiser for the clock tower for the last few years. People are encouraged to bring in their scrap metal, and White’s will donate the money it receives selling the metal, to the restoring the tower.

One of the clock faces is on display at the RFD museum at Station 2 off of Viola Road.

