Med City Mover wraps up pilot program in Rochester

The year long Med City Mover pilot program wrapped up Wednesday in downtown Rochester.
By Beret Leone
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 5:50 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Wednesday is the last chance to catch the Med City Mover in action.

The driverless shuttle spent a year in Rochester, completing the end of its year pilot program Aug. 31.

As of late July, about 2,000 people have taken advantage of the free ride in downtown Rochester. The Minnesota Department of Transportation said in that time, rides have gone smoothly, with no reported crashes.

The pilot program was brought to Rochester to test out the automated technology for the driverless system, and how it can be applied in Minnesota’s weather.

