Med City Mover wraps up pilot program in Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Wednesday is the last chance to catch the Med City Mover in action.

The driverless shuttle spent a year in Rochester, completing the end of its year pilot program Aug. 31.

As of late July, about 2,000 people have taken advantage of the free ride in downtown Rochester. The Minnesota Department of Transportation said in that time, rides have gone smoothly, with no reported crashes.

The pilot program was brought to Rochester to test out the automated technology for the driverless system, and how it can be applied in Minnesota’s weather.

RELATED STORY: Driverless shuttle in Rochester stops service in August (kttc.com)

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.