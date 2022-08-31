Lot 31 Local Food and Goods Market begins today

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The Mayo Clinic and Brand Pop + Spot On have collaborated to create a local food and goods market called Lot 31.

According to its website, Lot 31 is a lunchtime local food and goods market in located at the NE corner of 2nd Street SW and 11th Avenue SW near the Mayo Clinic and Saint Marys campus.

The market will take place every Wednesday on six dates in August, September, and October.

Lot 31 opens at 11 a.m. and goes until 3 p.m. Wednesday. There will also be music by Eleanor Sievers from 12-2 p.m. this week.

Updates and announcements for the market will be made on its Facebook page.

Its website explains that Lot 31 aims to help the community, patients, employees, and visitors discover opportunities to engage with local food creators, entrepreneurs and makers.

An order ahead option will roll-out that will allow Mayo Clinic staff, or anyone unable to take long breaks, the chance to enjoy the market.

Lot 31 markets are free to attend and open to everyone.

More information about Lot 31 can be found here.

Order ahead options can be found here.

